USD/JPY Price Analysis: Reverses lower from 109.58, focus on weekly close

- USD/JPY has established another low high on the hourly chart at 109.58.
- A close below the 100-week MA on Friday would confirm a bearish reversal.
The buying interest in the Japanese yen gathered traction in the last hour or so, pushing USD/JPY lower to 109.46 from the session high of 109.58.
With the reversal lower from 109.58, the pair has established another lower high on the hourly chart. So, a re-test of Thursday's low of 109.27 cannot be ruled out.
Weekly close pivotal
The pair is currently trading below the 100-week average at 109.66. The bulls failed to secure a weekly close above that average at least six times during the two months to the second week of January.
The pair scaled the 100-week average last week, confirming a bullish breakout or a continuation of the rally from the low of 104.45 seen in August.
So far, however, the follow-through has been dismal, as evidenced by the pair's drop below the key average.
If the pair closes below the 100-week average of 109.66 on Friday, the bullish breakout would fail. A failed breakout would imply bearish reversal and open the doors for a deeper drop to 107.65 (January low).
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish below 100-week MA
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|109.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.34
|Daily SMA50
|109.17
|Daily SMA100
|108.67
|Daily SMA200
|108.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109.26
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
