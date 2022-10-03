- USD/JPY slightly falls by 0.09% on Monday after hitting a daily high at 145.32.
- The Japanese Finance Minister expressed that Japan is ready to take action to stabilize the exchange rate,
- The short term is neutral-to-downward biased, and if it breaks below 144.00, it will pave the way for a fall to 143.90.G
The USD/JPY dropped after testing the YTD highs at around 145.32 during Monday’s overnight session, though retreated as US T-bond yields, namely the 10-year, collapsed more than 20 bps as sentiment improved. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 144.57, below its opening price by 0.13%.
Given the vocal expression of the Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki saying that Japan is ready to take “decisive” steps in the Forex market aimed to stabilize the yen, put a lid on the major’s rally throughout the Asian-European sessions.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Therefore, the USD/JPY daily chart stills show the major advancing steadily, though with less conviction than previously witnessed, when price action rallied towards July’s high at 139.39 and when the pair’s edged up from around 130.00 to 144.99. Oscillators stabilized after the Bank of Japan’s intervention, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) almost flat around 62.45 in positive territory, suggesting that the exchange rate might consolidate around current price levels
The USD/JPY one-hour scale dictates that the major Is neutral-to-downward biased in the near term. During the day, the USD/JPY tumbled below the 20, 50, and 100-EMAs, opening the door for further losses. Even Monday’s low was shy of clearing the 200-EMA at 144.12, which could have shifted the bias downwards.
Hence, the USD/JPY first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 144.34, which, once cleared, will expose the 200-EMA at 144.12. A breach of the latter will tumble the major towards the S2 daily pivot at 143.97, ahead of the September 28 daily low at 143.90.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|144.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.51
|Daily SMA50
|138.84
|Daily SMA100
|136.2
|Daily SMA200
|127.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.81
|Previous Daily Low
|144.21
|Previous Weekly High
|144.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.25
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
