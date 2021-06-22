USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains strong to meet daily confluence near 110.80

USD/JPY edges higher and faces some resistance near the higher level.

Pair continues to project gains from the low of 107.45 in April.

Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the upside momentum,

USD/JPY maintains its upside momentum and remains grounded above the 110.60 mark in the initial Asian trading hours.

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 110.65, up 0.01% for the day,

On the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair approaches the resistance confluence near the 110.65 level. The rising trend line from the low of 107.47 acts as a defensive for the bulls.

If price sustains above the session’s high, then it has the potential to recoup YTD highs at 110.86.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline, with a bullish bias. The readings suggest impending upside momentum in the pair.

That said, USD/JPY bulls would attempt to make fresh yearly highs near February 2019 high at 111.50.

The next region would be the high of March 2019 at 112.14 for the bulls to explore.

Alternatively, if the price breaks 110.60 then it could bring the selling opportunities in the pair. The first target, in that case, would be the previous day’s low at 110.21.

Market participants then look out for the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.91 followed by the low of June 14 at 109.61.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 110.66 Today Daily Change 0.41 Today Daily Change % 0.37 Today daily open 110.25 Trends Daily SMA20 109.74 Daily SMA50 109.19 Daily SMA100 108.42 Daily SMA200 106.41 Levels Previous Daily High 110.35 Previous Daily Low 109.72 Previous Weekly High 110.82 Previous Weekly Low 109.61 Previous Monthly High 110.2 Previous Monthly Low 108.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.11 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.86 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.5 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.74 Daily Pivot Point R3 111.13



