USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly highs around 115.40 amid Ukraine/Russia war

- The USD/JPY is climbing in the week 0.38%, as demand for safe-haven currencies rises.
- USD/JPY plunged on Putin’s “special military operation” headline, but it is paring earlier losses.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Upward biased in the daily and the 1-hour chart, but higher volatility levels, suggest following the markets in the short-term, caution is warranted.
USD/JPY rises sharply from daily lows around 114.40 to highs 115.30s amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on Thursday during the Asian Pacific session. That said, investors’ mood dampened as flows through safe-haven peers increased. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.39.
During the Asian session, the UN hosted an emergency security council meeting. Around that time, Russian President Putin unveiled a speech announcing a “special military operation” in Ukraine, aiming to de-nazify and de-militarize the country.
Market’s reaction
The USD/JPY initial reaction to newswires was downwards, with the pair plummeting 70 pips and breaking the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 114.87 on its way down and reached a daily low at 114.40. Once European traders got to their offices, the pair recovered its losses and some more, trading near February 23 daily highs at 115.20.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY Is upward biased, as shown by the daily chart from a technical perspective. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the spot price, though it faces resistance around 115.52, November 24, 2021, daily high.
Due to geopolitical developments, it is suggested to take a short-term approach amid high volatility levels witnessed in the financial markets. That said, the USD/JPY 1-hour chart has a bullish bias, and USD/JPY would lean towards February 22 daily high at 115.24 as support. If the pair achieves to print a daily close above it, a move towards the 116.00 figure and YTD high at the 116.30 area is on the cards.
Upwards, the pair's first resistance would be February 17 daily high at 115.53, followed by February 16 cycle high at 115.79 and the February 15 115.82. On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be February 22 daily resistance turned support at 115.23. Breach of the latter would expose the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 115.18, followed by the confluence of the 50-100 hour SMAs at 114.97 and 114.93, respectively.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.2
|Daily SMA50
|114.86
|Daily SMA100
|114.31
|Daily SMA200
|112.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.2
|Previous Daily Low
|114.93
|Previous Weekly High
|115.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.79
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.43
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2022 lows as US traders feel the pain
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. US traders push the pair to fresh one-year low below 1.1120- Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.3300, reaches fresh 2022 lows
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022, sliding through 1.3300 as investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
