- The USD/JPY breaks a five-month-old trendline, eyeing the 200-day EMA around 134.99.
- Oscillators in bearish territory cement the downtrend, but overbought RSI might refrain USD/JPY short traders.
- USD/JPY: After reclaiming the 200-DMA, a fall toward 131.70 is on the cards.
The USD/JPY plunges below 136.00, extending its losses towards the 135.20s area, spurred by a risk-off impulse and manufacturing activity weakening in the United States (US), posing a recession risk. Therefore, USD/JPY sellers stepped in, below Wednesday's low, of 137.64, and sent the pair tumbling more than 250 pips. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 135.34.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY shifted neutral-to-downward biased once it cleared the confluence of the 20, and 100-day EMA around 140.46/50. OF note, the 9-period Rate of Change (ROC) is gathering momentum, meaning sellers are in charge. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered oversold conditions, meaning that the USD/JPY might consolidate around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 134.99 before continuing to the downside.
Additionally, the USD/JPY tumbled below a 5-month-old upslope trendline draw from June lows, which exacerbated the downfall. To conclude, the USD/JPY is downward biased in the near term.
Hence, the USD/JPY first support would be 200-day EMA at 134.99. Break below will expose crucial psychological levels like the 134.00 and 133.00 figures, followed by the August 11 low at 131.73.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.34
|Today Daily Change
|-2.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.98
|Today daily open
|138.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.42
|Daily SMA50
|144.46
|Daily SMA100
|141.22
|Daily SMA200
|134.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.9
|Previous Daily Low
|137.65
|Previous Weekly High
|142.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.05
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.68
