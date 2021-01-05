USD/JPY Price Analysis: Key 102.69 support appears at risk ahead of Georgia’s elections

- USD/JPY’s path of least resistance appears to the downside.
- Bears threaten five-month-old descending trendline support at 102.69
- RSI stays bearish but above the oversold region.
USD/JPY trades with mild losses below the 103 level, having faced rejection just above Monday’s close of 103.14.
Markets remain worried about the surge in coronavirus cases and the resultant imposition of stricter curbs worldwide.
On the other side, coronavirus vaccine optimism and expectations that the Democrats could likely seek control of Congress in the critical Georgia run-off elections lend some support to the USD/JPY bulls.
However, from the technical perspective, the bias appears to the downside in the major. The daily chart shows that the bears have fought back control on Tuesday after charting three consecutive doji candlesticks.
The bears remain poised to test the five-month-old descending trendline support, now seen at 102.69.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, heading towards the oversold territory. This suggests that there is more scope for additional downside moves.
Also, adding credence to the bearish bias, the spot trades below all the major daily moving averages (DMA).
A breach of the abovementioned critical support could expose the psychological 102.50 level.
Alternatively, a sustained recovery above daily highs of 103.19 could offer some temporary reprieve to the buyers.
Further up, Monday’s high of 103.31 could be tested, as the bulls look to recapture the bearish 21-DMA at 103.58.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|103.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.62
|Daily SMA50
|104.08
|Daily SMA100
|104.84
|Daily SMA200
|106.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.32
|Previous Daily Low
|102.71
|Previous Weekly High
|103.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.96
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
