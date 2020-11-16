USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds onto critical support, risks remain to the downside

  • USD/JPY test critical support near 104.50 after the bear cross.
  • Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, allowing more declines.  
  • 21-HMA at 104.69 to offer immediate resistance.

USD/JPY falls for the third consecutive day on Monday, sitting at five-week troughs near mid-104s, with the technical set up favoring the bears in the near-term.

The spot is clinging onto the one-week-old trendline support, now at 104.48, attempting a tepid recovery in early European trading.

Despite the pause in the decline, the risks remain skewed to the downside amid a bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and bear cross spotted on the hourly sticks.

The 50-hourly moving average (HMA) cut the 100-HMA from above, triggering a fresh sell-off from 105.00 levels last Friday.

On a breach of the abovementioned key support, the bears will regain control and target sub-104 levels.

Meanwhile, any recovery attempts could face immediate resistance at the bearish 21-HMA at 104.69 while the spot currently flirts with the 200-HMA barrier at 104.60.

Further up, the 50-HMA barrier at 104.96 could get tested.

USD/JPY: Hourly chart

USD/JPY: Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.56
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 104.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.73
Daily SMA50 105.2
Daily SMA100 105.82
Daily SMA200 106.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.17
Previous Daily Low 104.56
Previous Weekly High 105.68
Previous Weekly Low 103.2
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.63

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

