USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds onto critical support, risks remain to the downside

- USD/JPY test critical support near 104.50 after the bear cross.
- Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, allowing more declines.
- 21-HMA at 104.69 to offer immediate resistance.
USD/JPY falls for the third consecutive day on Monday, sitting at five-week troughs near mid-104s, with the technical set up favoring the bears in the near-term.
The spot is clinging onto the one-week-old trendline support, now at 104.48, attempting a tepid recovery in early European trading.
Despite the pause in the decline, the risks remain skewed to the downside amid a bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and bear cross spotted on the hourly sticks.
The 50-hourly moving average (HMA) cut the 100-HMA from above, triggering a fresh sell-off from 105.00 levels last Friday.
On a breach of the abovementioned key support, the bears will regain control and target sub-104 levels.
Meanwhile, any recovery attempts could face immediate resistance at the bearish 21-HMA at 104.69 while the spot currently flirts with the 200-HMA barrier at 104.60.
Further up, the 50-HMA barrier at 104.96 could get tested.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|104.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.73
|Daily SMA50
|105.2
|Daily SMA100
|105.82
|Daily SMA200
|106.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.17
|Previous Daily Low
|104.56
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends the advance to 1.1850 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD trades higher around 1.1850, as the risk-on mood weighs over the safe-haven greenback. Risk assets rise on hopes for coronavirus vaccine and ASEAN trade deal. The rising coronavirus cases across the Eurozone could cap upside in the EUR.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3200 amid US dollar weakness, Brexit woes
GBP/USD looks to extend its bullish momentum above 1.3200 into European trading this Monday, helped by the upbeat market mood-led additional weakness in the US dollar across its main competitors. Risk-on mood overshadows discouraging Brexit developments.
Gold hovers above $1,890, daily chart shows SMA bear cross
Gold trades below $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Gold's daily chart shows a bear cross between key SMAs. The bias remains neutral with prices stuck in last Monday's trade range.
RCEP boost to Asian markets
Markets received another boost in Asia this morning, as 15 Asia-Pacific nations signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. (RCEP). With vaccine hopes on the rise, equity markets will remain either a straight to go, or a buy on the dip.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.