USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

  • USD/JPY eases from intraday high of 105.29, bounced off an ascending trend line from September 22 the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD favor sellers but multiple supports below 105.00 signal bumpy road ahead.
  • One-week-long resistance line and 200-bar SMA restrict immediate upside.

USD/JPY drops to 105.20 during the early Thursday’s pullback from intraday high near 105.30. Even so, the pair prints 0.05% gains on a day while also keeping its U-turn from the short-term support line, portrayed the previous day.

With the MACD flashing bearish signals, sellers are watching over the three-week-old support line, near 105.00, for fresh entries.

The monthly low near 104.95 and a horizontal line including multiple levels since September 16 at 104.90 are extra filters to the USD/JPY south-run.

If at all the bears manage to conquer 104.90, the 104.40 and the previous month’s low near 104.00 will return to the charts.

On the upside, a descending trend line from October 09, at 105.42, will precede the 200-bar SMA level of 105.60 to restrict the pair’s short-term advances.

Also likely to challenge the USD/JPY bulls is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September downside as well as the monthly high, respectively around 105.80 and 106.10.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 105.24
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 105.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.39
Daily SMA50 105.78
Daily SMA100 106.44
Daily SMA200 107.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.52
Previous Daily Low 105.04
Previous Weekly High 106.11
Previous Weekly Low 105.28
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.93

 

 

