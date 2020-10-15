USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY eases from intraday high of 105.29, bounced off an ascending trend line from September 22 the previous day.

Bearish MACD favor sellers but multiple supports below 105.00 signal bumpy road ahead.

One-week-long resistance line and 200-bar SMA restrict immediate upside.

USD/JPY drops to 105.20 during the early Thursday’s pullback from intraday high near 105.30. Even so, the pair prints 0.05% gains on a day while also keeping its U-turn from the short-term support line, portrayed the previous day.

With the MACD flashing bearish signals, sellers are watching over the three-week-old support line, near 105.00, for fresh entries.

The monthly low near 104.95 and a horizontal line including multiple levels since September 16 at 104.90 are extra filters to the USD/JPY south-run.

If at all the bears manage to conquer 104.90, the 104.40 and the previous month’s low near 104.00 will return to the charts.

On the upside, a descending trend line from October 09, at 105.42, will precede the 200-bar SMA level of 105.60 to restrict the pair’s short-term advances.

Also likely to challenge the USD/JPY bulls is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September downside as well as the monthly high, respectively around 105.80 and 106.10.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish