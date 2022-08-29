- USD/JPY gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to its highest level since mid-July.
- The risk-off impulse offers support to the safe-haven JPY and caps any further gains for the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, sustained USD buying, rising US bond yields favour bullish traders.
- Sustained break through the 136.65-136.70 resistance zone adds credence to the positive outlook.
The USD/JPY pair stalls its intraday positive move near the 139.00 mark and retreats a few pips from the highest level since mid-July touched earlier this Monday. The pair slips back below mid-138.00s during the first half of the European session, though any meaningful pullback still seems elusive.
The risk-off impulse offers some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan should cap gains for the JPY. Apart from this, the blowout US dollar rally to a fresh 20-year high and rising US Treasury bond yields should help limit the downside for the major.
From a technical perspective, the strong follow-through buying for the second successive day on Monday confirmed a breakout through the 137.65-137.70 resistance zone. This comes on the back of the recent strong bounce from the 100-day SMA and favours bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent downtick might be seen as a buying opportunity and is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being.
Nevertheless, bullish momentum is waning with each drive higher during the summer, suggesting buying pressure may lack oomph. This is clearly seen on RSI(14) on the daily and weekly charts which is making lower highs with the cumpletion of each upswing – a phenomenon known as bearish divergence. This raises the risk of a correction occurring. In such a scenario, traders will look to the 138.00 round-figure mark to offer some support ahead of the aforementioned resistance breakpoint, around the 137.70-137.65 region. A convincing break below might trigger some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 137.00 mark. The USD/JPY pair could eventually drop to the 136.80-136.75 intermediate support en route to the 136.45 support zone.
On the flip side, the 139.00 round figure now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance. This is followed by the 24-year high, around the 139.40 region touched in July, which is also around the endpoint price target for the 61.8% extension of a second leg of a possible bullish flag pattern that fmay have formed on the daily chart during August. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair further towards the 140.00 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|137.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.85
|Daily SMA50
|135.77
|Daily SMA100
|132.65
|Daily SMA200
|124.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.76
|Previous Daily Low
|136.19
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.81
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
