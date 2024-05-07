USD/JPY up over 0.40%, recovering from 153.86 low amid US equity market surge.

Technical strength as pair surpasses May 3 high of 153.80, indicating further upside potential.

Continued momentum may test 155.00 resistance; falling below 154.00 could reverse gains.

The USD/JPY climbs late in the North American session, up by more than 0.40%, exchanging hands at 154.66 after bouncing off daily lows of 153.86. A risk-on impulse sent US equities rallying amid renewed speculations that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates twice in the year, with the first one expected in September.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY remains neutral to upward bias following two suspected Bank of Japan (BoJ) interventions. That dragged the pair from around 160.00 toward 151.86 in a matter of five days before bouncing off a 50-day moving average (DMA) during a trading session that formed a ‘hammer.’

That said, the pair has breached the May 3 high of 153.80, which exacerbated a rally past the 154.50 area, opening the door for further gains.

If buyers regain the 155.00 figure, key resistance levels emerge, with the Kijun and Tenkan-Sen at 155.52 and 156.04, respectively. If those levels are cleared, the next resistance would be the May 1 high at 157.98.

On the other hand, if USD/JPY slips below 154.00, that could trigger a reversal, and send the pair toward the Senkou Span B at 153.35, followed by the 50-DMA at 152.07.

USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart