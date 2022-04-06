- The USD/JPY remained positive in the week, up 1.11%, amidst a risk-off sentiment and underpinned by the US 10-year yield.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: The bias is upwards, but the RSI within the overbought area might suggest caution is warranted.
The USD/JPY advances in the North American session amid a risk-off market mood, courtesy of Fed speaking, the continuation of the Russian-Ukraine war, and China’s economy about to slow, as reported by Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which fell below the expansion levels. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 123.87.
US equities remain trading in the red, with losses between 0.89% and 2.66%. Meanwhile, the greenback remains buoyant, as shown by the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value vs. its peers, up 0.25%, sitting at 99.742, underpinned by the 10-year US Treasury yield up to six basis points, currently at 2.622%.
Overnight, the USD/JPY seesawed around the 123.50-124.00 range ahead of the release of the FOMC March meeting. Once unveiled, the USD/JPY dipped towards the daily lows at 123.46 but recovered some ground and is aiming towards the 124.00 mark.
Breaking: FOMC minutes say participants judged it appropriate to move policy towards neutral expeditiously
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price and confirm the bias. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 74.65 is well within the overbought area, suggesting that caution is warranted.
That said, the USD/JPY first resistance level would be 124.00. A breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 125.10, followed by June 2015 swing high at 125.85, followed by April 2001 daily high at 126.85, and then February 2002 pivot high at 135.02.
On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be 123.00. A decisive break would open the door towards 121.27, but it would find some hurdles on its way south. Once 123.00 gives way, the next support would be 122.41, followed by 122.00 and then March’s 31 daily low at 121.27.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|123.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.36
|Daily SMA50
|117.27
|Daily SMA100
|115.78
|Daily SMA200
|113.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.67
|Previous Daily Low
|122.38
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
