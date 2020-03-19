USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar surges above 100.00 figure nearing three-week’s highs

  • USD/JPY is bouncing sharply from the 2020 lows as DXY demand is relentless.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 111.00 figure. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is rebounding sharply from the 2020 lows while breaking above the 110.00 handle and trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart. Investors are hoarding USD as the demand remains unabated.  

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY broke above the 110.00 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the bulls remain firmly in control the market is seen extending its gains towards the 111.00 and 112.00 levels in the coming sessions. Support can be seen near the 109.00/108.50 price zone and the 107.55 level on the way down.
 
 
Resistance: 108.60, 109.00, 112.00
Support: 107.55, 106.90, 106.00
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.19
Today Daily Change 2.11
Today Daily Change % 1.95
Today daily open 108.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.71
Daily SMA50 108.88
Daily SMA100 108.91
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.66
Previous Daily Low 106.76
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.8

 

 

