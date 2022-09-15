- USD/JPY renews intraday high inside a weekly bullish triangle.
- 10-SMA, 144.10-20 restricts immediate upside ahead of double tops near 145.00.
- 50-SMA, weekly low act as additional downside filters.
USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh daily tops near 143.55 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yen pair reverses the previous day’s pullback inside a one-week-old triangle formation.
Given the impending bull cross of the MACD and the quote’s sustained trading beyond the 50-SMA, the USD/JPY prices are likely to remain firmer.
However, the 10-SMA and a weekly horizontal resistance area, respectively near 143.60 and 144.10-20, could challenge the yen pair’s intraday upside.
Following that, the double tops around the 145.00 threshold will gain the market’s attention before the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of August 30 to September 09 moves, near 145.80.
In a case where the USD/JPY prices remain firmer past 145.80, the 146.00 round figure may test the bulls before directing them to the theoretical target of the double top breakout, close to 148.50.
Meanwhile, 50-SMA and the stated triangle’s support line, near 142.90 and 142.00 in that order, restrict the short-term downside of the pair.
Even if the USD/JPY prices decline below 142.00, the weekly low near 141.65 could act as the additional downside filter.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|142.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.97
|Daily SMA50
|137.3
|Daily SMA100
|134.53
|Daily SMA200
|126.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.96
|Previous Daily Low
|142.55
|Previous Weekly High
|144.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.12
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.86
