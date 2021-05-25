USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears flirt with confluence support near 108.70

- USD/JPY trades sideways in the early Asian session.
- Pair remains in indecision, needs confirmation to move directionally.
- Momentum oscillator tilt in favor of downside momentum.
The USD/JPY pair remains reclusive to gain any meaningful momentum on Wednesday.The pair extended the previous day's sluggish move while confiding in a narrow trade band.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 108.77, up 0.01% on the day.
USD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating for the past four sessions. The formation of Doji candlesticks near the 108.70 mark suggests indecision in the market.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads below the midline with a bearish crossover. This hints at the underlying bearish sentiment for the pair. If the MACD extends its decline, then price would be mirroring its action.
In doing so, the first area of support for the bears would emerge near the lows of May 11 at 108.30 followed by the 108.12 horizontal support level.
Bears would next target for the April 26 low at 107.64.
Alternatively, a sustained move beyond the previous day’s closing at 108.80 could push the pair onto a higher trajectory with the first target in place coming at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.10.
If price is able to hold onto the 50-day SMA, then it could further target at May 20 high at 109.30. The next on the bulls radar’s would be the 109.65 horizontal resistance level.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|108.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.24
|Daily SMA200
|106.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109
|Previous Daily Low
|108.7
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.