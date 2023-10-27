USD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-hour SMA near 150.00 holds the key for bulls ahead of US PCE data

- USD/JPY meets with some supply on Friday and snaps a three-day winning streak to the YTD top.
- Intervention fears benefit the JPY and exert pressure on the pair amid subdued USD price action.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy outlook should limit the downside ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
The USD/JPY pair edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to its highest level since October 2022, around the 150.75-150.80 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 150.00 psychological mark as traders keenly await the US PCE Price Index before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, speculations that the Japanese government will intervene in FX markets to stem any further weakness in the Japanese Yen (JPY) exert some pressure on the USD/JPY pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should help limit the downside. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of next week's central bank event risks – the BoJ meeting on Tuesday, followed by the crucial FOMC decision on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the overnight intraday downfall showed some resilience below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). The said support, currently pegged around the 150.00 mark, should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the slide towards an ascending trend-line support near the 149.65 area. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a slide towards the 149.30 intermediate support before spot prices drop to the 149.00 round figure.
The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the 148.70 region en route to the 148.25 horizontal zone and the 148.00 mark. The USD/JPY pair could eventually fall to the 147.30-147.25 region, or the monthly swing low touched on October 3.
On the flip side, the YTD peak, around the 150.75-150.80 region touched on Thursday, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 151.00 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the USD/JPY pair closer to the 152.00 mark, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|150.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.51
|Daily SMA50
|148.11
|Daily SMA100
|145.15
|Daily SMA200
|139.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.78
|Previous Daily Low
|149.85
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.76
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
