USD/JPY poised to extend gains beyond 109.80 amid renewed USD strength

- USD/JPY kicks off the new trading week with gains on Monday.
- Stronger US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair.
- Yen remains a non-performer amid mixed economic outlook.
The USD/JPY pair extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours.
The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.72, up 0.06% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against its six major currencies touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday. The US 10-year Benchmark yields retreated to a fresh 3-month low of 1.42% before recouping the 1.45%.
Investors shrug off the inflationary pressure and cheered up on the signs of solid economic growth in the world’s largest economy. In the latest economic data, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment rose 86.4% in June, much above the market expectations at 84.
The US posted a fiscal deficit of 132b in May as compared to $399b in May 2020.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen lacks behind the investor’s spotlight on the mixed economic state amid signs of poor economic recovery from the policymakers.
Market participants are now bracing up for the Fed monetary policy meeting this week for guidance on rate hike.
In the economic docket, traders will have the opportunity to trace the Japanese Industrial Production data.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|109.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.35
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.06
|Daily SMA200
|106.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.84
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar advances ahead of Fed
The greenback advanced on Friday to close the week with gains against most of its major rivals, with EUR/USD settling just above the 1.2100 level after trading as low as 1.2092. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
Dogecoin price breaks uptrend, but DOGE correlation with BTC may offer a positive outlook
Dogecoin price has been holding the January rising trend line and the 10-week SMA throughout 2021, despite the noteworthy corrections. Since April, the token-specific price tendencies of DOGE have negatively correlated with BTC on the weekly chart.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.