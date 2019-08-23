USD/JPY plummets to session lows, below mid-106.00s on trade headlines

- China slaps retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of US goods.
- The JPY gets a strong boost amid the global flight to safety.
- The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an uptick to fresh weekly tops and quickly retreated around 30-pips in the last hour, dropping to the lower end of its daily trading range.
The latest leg of a sudden drop from an intraday high level of 106.77 came after China announced to levy retaliatory tariffs on another $75 billion worth of US goods, which further fueled fears of a full-blown US-China trade war and provided a strong boost to the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
A modest USD pullback adds to selling bias
The pair quickly retreated back below mid-106.00s and was further pressurized by a modest intraday US Dollar pullback, triggered by St Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish comments. Speaking to CNBC this Friday, Bullard said that there will be a robust debate about 50 bps cut at next meeting.
Despite the intraday pullback, the downtick remained limited, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole Symposium later at 14:00 GMT.
Given that another 25 bps rate cut in the September meeting is nearly priced in the market, Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized to find out if the central bank is prepared to slash rates further, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|106.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.78
|Daily SMA50
|107.53
|Daily SMA100
|108.93
|Daily SMA200
|109.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.66
|Previous Daily Low
|106.25
|Previous Weekly High
|106.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.05
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the lows after China is said to retaliate with tariffs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 as the US dollar weakens. Reports that China is set to retaliate with tariffs is pushing US yields and the dollar lower. Powell's speech is due out later on.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2200 amid trade wars, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. China is set to hit the US with retaliatory tariffs and the dollar is down. Earlier, fading hopes for a Brexit deal weighed on the pound.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1500 mark ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just above $1495 level.
Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.