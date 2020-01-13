USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. 
  • The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle. 
  • The markets could offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.

The anti-risk Japanese yen is losing ground in Asia, pushing USD/JPY higher on positive trade-related news flow. 

Trade optimism pushing yen lower

The yen is flashing red as the US-Iran war is likely averted, for now, and the US-China trade tensions continue to recede. The two nations are set to make their phase one trade deal official this week. 

White House Economic Advisor, Larry Kudlow, has said over the weekend that everything is in place on the China trade deal, while the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin informed markets that there will be talks on the phase-two of the US-China trade deal when the Chinese delegates arrive on January 15.

Above 100-week MA

At press time, the pair is trading just above the 100-week average currently located at 109.56, having hit a low of 109.44 in early Asia. 

The pair has failed multiple times to secure a weekly close above the key average since the last week of November. 

The bulls, therefore, need a weekly close above the 100-week average. That would imply a resumption of the rally from August lows near 104.45. 

Breakout may remain elusive

The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns. 

The data released on Friday showed the average hourly earnings rose by just 2.9% year-on-year in December compared to the 3.1% projection. That was the first below-3% reading since July 2018. 

Further, the Nonfarm payrolls showed the economy added 145K jobs in December, missing the expected print of 164K additions by a big margin.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.61
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 109.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.13
Daily SMA50 108.99
Daily SMA100 108.34
Daily SMA200 108.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.69
Previous Daily Low 109.43
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 107.65
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounces back to four-day highs above 0.6900

AUD/USD bounces back to four-day highs above 0.6900

AUD/USD has picked up fresh bids over the last hour and hits fresh four-day highs near 0.6915 region, in the wake of improving sentiment on trade deal optimism and latest S&P report on Australian economy while markets gear up for a big week ahead. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns. 

USD/JPY News

USD/THB: Taiwan dollar gains ground on President Tsai's election victory

USD/THB: Taiwan dollar gains ground on President Tsai's election victory

Taiwan's dollar is gaining ground in Asia, possibly in response to a landslide election victory for President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The USD/THB pair has dropped from 29.97 to 29.90 in the last few minutes and risks falling further to Friday's low of 29.86.

Read more

Gold consolidates ahead of key week, bid following poor NFP outcome

Gold consolidates ahead of key week, bid following poor NFP outcome

Gold is consolidating around $1,558/61 at the start of the week following a slight pick up from the 200-hour moving average after US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed on Friday. Iran/US de-escalation/conflict moves to the backburners, trade comes back to the fore. 

Gold News

GBP/USD: Short-term falling trendline to cap bounces off 50-day SMA

GBP/USD: Short-term falling trendline to cap bounces off 50-day SMA

GBP/USD turns mildly bid to 1.3042 amid Monday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous four-day fall while taking a U-turn from 50-day SMA. Even so, prices are likely to find challenges in extending the recent recovery.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures