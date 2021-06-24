USD/JPY pauses gain near 111.00 posts mixed US data

- USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s gains on Friday.
- Rebound in US Treasury yields uplifts the demand for the US dollar.
- Yen gains are suppressed as market sentiment improves after the US Fed bank stress test.
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps, USD/JPY higher with steady moves. The pair moves in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.86, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index( DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, stands unchanged at 91.80 with 0.3% gains. The US Treasury yields traded at 1.49% on Friday, above the four month low of 1.36% touched earlier in the week.
The greenback limits the gain on the mixed US economic data. Durable Goods orders rose 2.3% inMay, below the market expectations at 2.8%. The Weekly Jobless Claims fell less than expected last week. The readings suggest that labor market conditions are improving but at a slower pace.
In another set of data, the US economy grew by 6.4% in Q1 in line with the market consensus. The US goods trade deficit widened to $88.1 billion in May, from $85.7 in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the US large banks clear the Fed’s stress test. The central bank lifted limits on buybacks and dividends, it had put in place as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy.
In addition to that, US President Joe Biden declared a “deal” on its infrastructure plan after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators. However, there are still some differences between the two sides, which need to be resolved.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen remains pressurized on the improved risk sentiment. The country is struggling with COVID-19 and slower vaccination issues.
The growth differentials in the US and Japan weigh on the prospects of the yen.
As for now, investors are waiting for the US Personal Income and Spending data, PCE Price Index, and Michigan Inflation Expectation. The Tokyo CPI data is also on the traders' taps to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|110.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.93
|Daily SMA50
|109.26
|Daily SMA100
|108.53
|Daily SMA200
|106.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.1
|Previous Daily Low
|110.62
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.64
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation
EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance.
GBP/USD: Bears on the verge of a fresh wave to the downside
GBP/USD bears are seeking a break from 4-hour resistance structure. A downside extension targets a 1.3725 area and beyond. The bears could well start to engage at this juncture with the price meeting the 21-EMA.
Shiba may reward patience with an 80% return
Shiba Inu price did test the May 19 low again earlier this week but did rebound before testing the June 11 low, establishing the low point of a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs
Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.