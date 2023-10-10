- USD/JPY experiences restrained gains, hindered by a notable drop in US Treasury bond yields.
- Dovish undertones from Fed officials contrast with potential BoJ policy normalization, creating crosscurrents.
- Anticipated inflation data and BoJ’s upcoming meeting poised to further dictate pair’s trajectory.
USD/JPY prints minimal gains on Tuesday after beginning the week on a lower note, weighed by the fall in US Treasury bond yields, which, continued but a risk-on impulse, is a headwind for the Japanese Yen (JPY), therefore the US Dollar (USD) remains bid. The major is trading at around 148.57 after hitting a daily low of 148.16.
Yen on the defensive amidst Wall Street gains, while dipping US Treasury yields cap USD/JPY upside
Wall Street is trading with solid gains, hence a headwind for safe-haven assets, mainly the Yen, which remains on the defensive as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is set to extend its ultra-loose policy. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY rally was capped by the US Treasury bond yields plunge as the 10-year benchmark note sits at 4.632%, dropping 17 basis points since Monday.
the main driver in US bond yields has been dovish comments by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that higher US bond yields “may mean there is less need to raise Fed rates further.” Echoing her comments was the new Fed Vice-Chair Philip Jefferson, saying he would “remain cognizant of the tightening in financial conditions through higher bond yields.” Since then, US bond yields have continued its downward direction, and inflation data to be revealed late in the week, could refrain officials from adopting a dovish stance.
Recently, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said inflation has improved considerably, adding, "I actually don't think we need to increase rates anymore.”
Meanwhile, the latest New York Fed poll showed that consumers expect inflation year from now to stay at 3.7%, exceeding August’s 3.6%, while for a three-year, they see prices at 3%, from the prior month’s 2.8%. Other data showed the US small business sentiment declining moderately blamed on high prices and labor shortages, the poll revealed.
On the Japanese front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to raise tis 2023 core inflation forecasts to around 3%, at the upcoming meeting in October 30 and 31. The BoJ would also update their projections for 2024 and 2025, which if upward revised, could open the door towards policy normalization.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral-biased but slightly tilted to the downside, capped by the October 6 high at around 149.53, the latest cycle high, before reaching the 150.00 mark. For a bearish continuation, the pair must drop below the Kijun-Sen at 148.03, followed by the October 3 swing low of 147.27. Once those levels are cleared, the USD/JPY could test the 146.00 mark. Conversely, if buyers would like to regain control, they need to claim 149.00, so they could challenge 150.00.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|148.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.51
|Daily SMA50
|146.65
|Daily SMA100
|143.84
|Daily SMA200
|138.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.33
|Previous Daily Low
|148.44
|Previous Weekly High
|150.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD oscillates near 1.2310, as the formation of a death-cross loom
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2310, after a brief ascent to a weekly high of 1.2337. Potential death-cross formation on the horizon signals possible further downtrend for the pair. 1.2300 support and 1.2400 resistance are key levels to watch, with broader implications for trend direction.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.