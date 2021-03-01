USD/JPY on the verge of a test of 106 the figure

- USD/JPY bulls firming in the 106 area ahead of a busy week of data.
- COVID sentiment underpinning an improved risk profile in markets.
Despite the bond market turbulence still rattling investors on Friday, USD/JPY rose 0.3% to 106.55 to six-month highs as yields continued to underpin the greenback.
For the open on Monday, the pair is firm in 106.45 consolidating in a tight range of between 106.45/58 while Asian shares open bid as some semblance of calm returns to bond markets.
Meanwhile, China's official manufacturing PMI missed forecasts this weekend, so markets will look forward to better news from a raft of US data due this week including the February Nonfarm Payrolls report.
''The payrolls data have been much weaker than the spending and survey data over the last two months, but the February report will probably show momentum starting to pick up again.
More improvement is likely as COVID restrictions are eased further. Full recovery will likely take a while; payrolls are down by 9.9mn since last February (pre-COVID),'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Nevertheless, helping sentiment at the start of the week was news of the deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that should start on Tuesday.
In the same vein, for the first time since early November, less than 50,000 patients are hospitalized with Covid-19. Also, there's been a decrease in new cases and deaths since the abysmal January surge.
USD/JPY technical analysis
The price is in a bullish daily environment and could be on the verge of making a fresh high.
However, the 4-hour conditions are processing a correction which may give way to a test of 106 the figure in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sober welcome to March around 0.7700 after biggest daily drop in a year
AUD/USD wavers around three-week low flashed on Friday. RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020. Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.
Gold bounces off towards $1,750 as risks recover on stimulus, vaccine hopes
Gold consolidates Friday’s heavy losses, the biggest in a month, while picking up bids near $1,735-40 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal dropped to a fresh low since June 2020 as the US dollar regained its strength.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.