- USD/JPY extended the previous session’s rejection from 110.00 round-figure mark.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some fresh pressure.
- The downside remains limited and thus, warrants some caution for bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Tuesday and dropped to three-day lows during the Asian session, albeit has managed to recover few pips thereafter.
Following the previous session's failed attempt to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark, the pair came under some fresh selling pressure on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment.
USD/JPY weighed by reviving safe-haven demand
Worries over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak resurfaced on Tuesday after Apple warned that it will be unable to meet its March quarter guidance due to iPhone production issues.
The warning from the most valuable company in the US dampened the recent optimism led by the PBoC’s stimulus measures and provided a modest boost to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by sliding US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide to the 109.65 region.
Despite the pullback, the pair managed to find some support at lower levels and remained confined in a familiar trading range as investors preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst before placing directional bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below a strong horizontal support near mid-109.00s, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|109.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|109.37
|Daily SMA100
|108.95
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.96
|Previous Daily Low
|109.72
|Previous Weekly High
|110.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
