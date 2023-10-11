USD/JPY moves upward towards 149.00, US data eyed

- USD/JPY looks to approach 149.00 psychological level.
- BoJ is considering an upward revision of the core inflation estimate for the fiscal year 2023/24.
- China’s Country Garden is likely to formally default on a $15M coupon payment.
USD/JPY extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around 148.80 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair rebounded in the previous session on the positive risk sentiment in the midst of the Middle East conflict.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is considering revising its fiscal year 2023/24 core Consumer Price Index (CPI) estimate aiming for 3% compared to the previous forecast of 2.5%, which reflects an optimistic outlook on inflation.
The situation with China’s Country Garden's potential default on a $15 million coupon payment adds another twist. The property sector's challenges, despite signs of recovery in China's overall economy, are definitely something to keep an eye on.
If Country Garden goes through with the default, it could have broader implications for the Japanese Yen. Japan and China's economic ties are significant, and disturbances in one can often ripple into the other.
Additionally, the decline in Japan's non-seasonally adjusted Current Account for August, falling short of the forecast, might raise some concerns, especially when considering the broader economic context.
The report printed a reading of ¥2,279.7B, compared to the forecast of ¥3,090.9B and the previous reading of ¥2,771.7B. The Japanese economic calendar for the rest of the week is notably thin, with only low-impact data scheduled for release.
Moreover, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's statement about the Yen weakening due in part to interest rate differentials sheds light on one of the factors influencing currency movements.
Leading a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on October 12 gives Japan a platform to discuss critical issues like the war in Ukraine and the state of the world economy.
On the other side, a slew of dovish-leaning comments from Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policymakers, expressing concerns that higher long-term US Treasury yields could prevent their bias to raise rates in the forthcoming meetings.
Atlanta's Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the current monetary policy is already restrictive, more additional rate hikes are not required. The dovish interest rate trajectory was established by two fellow Fed colleagues on Monday, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated a similar statement on Tuesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered from the intraday losses, trading around 105.80, by the press time. However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands lower at 4.63% at the current press time.
Market participants will closely watch economic data, focusing on inflation figures. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the release of the FOMC meeting minutes and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday.
USD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|148.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.59
|Daily SMA50
|146.76
|Daily SMA100
|143.94
|Daily SMA200
|138.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.1
|Previous Daily Low
|148.16
|Previous Weekly High
|150.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
