USD/JPY moves above 155.50 due to the firmer US Dollar

- USD/JPY gained ground due to the recovery in the US Dollar on Friday.
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus was lower than market expectations, weakening the Japanese Yen.
- US Initial Jobless Claims rose to an eight-month high of 231K, surpassing estimates of 210K.
USD/JPY is retracing its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 155.70 during the European session on Friday. However, verbal intervention from Japanese authorities is expected to curb the upward movement of the USD/JPY pair. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated on Friday that he is prepared to take necessary measures concerning foreign exchange if deemed necessary.
On the data front, Japan’s Current Account Surplus (YoY) rose to JPY 3,398.8 billion in March from JPY 2,360.0 billion. This marked the 14th consecutive month of surplus in the current account but fell short of the expected increase of JPY 3,489.6 billion. The data showed that capital inflows into Japan were lower than market expectations, weakening the Japanese Yen.
The USD/JPY pair received support from the upward correction in the US Dollar (USD), driven by the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period.
However, the Greenback encounters resistance due to lower US Treasury yields, influenced by the lower-than-expected US Initial Jobless Claims data released on Thursday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits exceeded expectations, with Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 3 rising to 231,000, surpassing estimates of 210,000 and increasing from the previous week's reading of 209,000.
Later in the day, the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May is scheduled for release, with forecasts indicating a slight decrease. This survey assesses sentiment among US consumers, covering three primary areas: personal finances, business conditions, and buying conditions.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|155.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155
|Daily SMA50
|152.29
|Daily SMA100
|149.68
|Daily SMA200
|148.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.95
|Previous Daily Low
|155.16
|Previous Weekly High
|160.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.86
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 on broad US Dollar weakness
Optimism continues to undermine demand for the American currency ahead of the weekly close. EUR/USD hovers around weekly highs just ahead of the 1.0900 figure.
GBP/USD reconquers 1.2500 with upbeat UK GDP
Following BOE-inspired slump on Thursday, the British Pound changed course and trades around 1.2530. Better-than-anticipated UK GDP and a weaker USD behind the advance.
Gold resumes advance and trades above $2,370
XAU/USD accelerated its recovery on Friday, as investors drop the USD. Dismal US employment-related figures revived hopes for a soon-to-come rate cut from the Fed.
XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.4% in April 2024
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.4% in April 2024, stable compared to March. Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in April.