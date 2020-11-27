USD/JPY: Mildly offered towards 104.00 amid fresh risk-off, Japan’s stimulus extension

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays near the intraday low, drops for the fourth-day in a row.
  • Japan government extends compensation scheme for covid-hit firms to February.
  • UK government rushes for AstraZeneca’s vaccine approval, Trump announced vaccine delivery.
  • China to impose anti-dumping duties on Aussie wine, Sino-American and US-Tehran tension also weigh risks.

USD/JPY drops to 104.10, down 0.14% intraday, during the Asian session on Friday. The pair recently refreshed the intraday low amid challenges to the previous risk-on mood as well as the Japanese government’s announcement concerning the coronavirus (COVID) relief stimulus.

Yoshihide Suga-led government recently said, per Reuters, that it will extend until February the compensation scheme for covid-hit firms that retain jobs. The stated aid package was to expire in December previously.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) details for November couldn’t entertain the USD/JPY traders even with downbeat figures.

Talking about the risks, the UK Government pushes the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to assess Oxford/AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine for a temporary supply even as the drug manufacturer’s latest announcement, on Thursday, stated that they’re holding one more trial amid some production issues over the less-dosage vaccine.

Also on the positive side could be the news, shared by US President Donald Trump, that the American will receive covid vaccine starting from next week.

It should be noted that China’s hint of additional trade-punitive measures over Australia joins that Washington-Beijing tension over trade and political issues to weigh the risks. Further, the US and Iran are also at loggerheads over the missile program and also dim the mood.

That said, optimism that Joe Biden and the team will be able to combat virus woes, at least for the US, as well as the vaccine hopes battle bears.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains 0.40% by press time.

Given the lack of major data/events, USD/JPY traders need to check with the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

A gradual downward trajectory towards the support line of a three-week-old symmetrical triangle, at 103.85, can’t be ruled out until USD/JPY rises above 104.45 level, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle and 21-day SMA.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.1
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 104.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.46
Daily SMA50 104.93
Daily SMA100 105.52
Daily SMA200 106.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.48
Previous Daily Low 104.22
Previous Weekly High 105.14
Previous Weekly Low 103.65
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00

USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00

USD/JPY traders look for strong signals to break the chain of three-day declines. Tokyo CPI slipped below -0.6% forecast, core CPI matched -0.7% expected in November. Risks struggle amid US off, mixed news on vaccine, US-China front. A light calendar can extend the sideways moves.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount

Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount

The price of gold has broken into bearish territory below a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. In the recent good news in markets, the price of the yellow metal has come under renewed pressure. Bears will seek a discount on a pullback to retest old support, expected to turn resistance. 

Gold news

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.

Oil News

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures