USD/JPY: Mildly offered towards 104.00 amid fresh risk-off, Japan’s stimulus extension

- USD/JPY stays near the intraday low, drops for the fourth-day in a row.
- Japan government extends compensation scheme for covid-hit firms to February.
- UK government rushes for AstraZeneca’s vaccine approval, Trump announced vaccine delivery.
- China to impose anti-dumping duties on Aussie wine, Sino-American and US-Tehran tension also weigh risks.
USD/JPY drops to 104.10, down 0.14% intraday, during the Asian session on Friday. The pair recently refreshed the intraday low amid challenges to the previous risk-on mood as well as the Japanese government’s announcement concerning the coronavirus (COVID) relief stimulus.
Yoshihide Suga-led government recently said, per Reuters, that it will extend until February the compensation scheme for covid-hit firms that retain jobs. The stated aid package was to expire in December previously.
Earlier in the day, Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) details for November couldn’t entertain the USD/JPY traders even with downbeat figures.
Talking about the risks, the UK Government pushes the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to assess Oxford/AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine for a temporary supply even as the drug manufacturer’s latest announcement, on Thursday, stated that they’re holding one more trial amid some production issues over the less-dosage vaccine.
Also on the positive side could be the news, shared by US President Donald Trump, that the American will receive covid vaccine starting from next week.
It should be noted that China’s hint of additional trade-punitive measures over Australia joins that Washington-Beijing tension over trade and political issues to weigh the risks. Further, the US and Iran are also at loggerheads over the missile program and also dim the mood.
That said, optimism that Joe Biden and the team will be able to combat virus woes, at least for the US, as well as the vaccine hopes battle bears.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains 0.40% by press time.
Given the lack of major data/events, USD/JPY traders need to check with the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A gradual downward trajectory towards the support line of a three-week-old symmetrical triangle, at 103.85, can’t be ruled out until USD/JPY rises above 104.45 level, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle and 21-day SMA.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|104.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.46
|Daily SMA50
|104.93
|Daily SMA100
|105.52
|Daily SMA200
|106.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.48
|Previous Daily Low
|104.22
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00
USD/JPY traders look for strong signals to break the chain of three-day declines. Tokyo CPI slipped below -0.6% forecast, core CPI matched -0.7% expected in November. Risks struggle amid US off, mixed news on vaccine, US-China front. A light calendar can extend the sideways moves.
AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals
AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.
Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount
The price of gold has broken into bearish territory below a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. In the recent good news in markets, the price of the yellow metal has come under renewed pressure. Bears will seek a discount on a pullback to retest old support, expected to turn resistance.
WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves
WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!