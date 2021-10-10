USD/JPY meets two-year high above 112.00 amid higher UST-bond yields

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/JPY rides on the previous week’s optimism on Monday.
  • US Treasury yields settle above 1.61% for the first time since June.
  • US Dollar Index stalls near 94.11 with 0.11% losses.

USD/JPY begins the new trading week on a higher note following Friday’s splendid move. The pair rose nearly 70-pips on Friday and breached the 112.00 mark for the first time since April 2019. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 112.23, above 0.01% for the day.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields trade at 1.61% with 0.42% gains as Fed’ expected to remain immune from the disappointing Nonfarm payroll data (NFP). The average job growth rate anchors the not so impressive readings otherwise. The US economy added 194K jobs in September, much below the market forecast of 500K. The Unemployment data fell 4.8%, and average hourly earnings edged up.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, trades near 94.11 with 0.11% despite the optimism surrounding the US debt ceiling. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shows her confidence that Congress would raise the federal debt ceiling after the temporary reprieve runs out on December 3. In the latest development, as per Reuters China offered the idea of cancellation of tariffs and sanctions over the weekend virtual talks between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He. This, in turn, weighs slightly negative on the greenback.

As for now, in the wake of the partial US holiday on Columbus Day, the dynamics around the US dollar continues to influence the pair’s performance in the near future.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 112.27
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 112.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.63
Daily SMA50 110.18
Daily SMA100 110.13
Daily SMA200 108.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.25
Previous Daily Low 111.51
Previous Weekly High 112.25
Previous Weekly Low 110.82
Previous Monthly High 112.08
Previous Monthly Low 109.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 111.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 111.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.22

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: No hopes for the shared currency

EUR/USD: No hopes for the shared currency

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1528 as the world struggles to overcome the pandemic. Resuming economic activity faces a considerable hurdle in bottlenecks and supply chain disruptions, as the recovery is uneven across the globe. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter taper prospects

Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter taper prospects

fter ending the previous week on a firm footing, the XAU/USD pair continued to edge higher on Monday and reached a 10-day top of $1,770. Nevertheless, gold struggled to extend its rebound amid dollar resilience and formed a horizontal trading channel with a lower limit of $1,750. 

Gold News

Altcoin lag while BTC marches higher

Altcoin lag while BTC marches higher

BTC hits $56K faces selling pressure during the Friday trade session. ETH is showing signs of exhaustion, momentum slowing despite primary bullish breakout conditions. XRP remains muted and mostly unresponsive compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum

Read more

US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers

US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers

The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures