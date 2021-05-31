USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment.

The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair trades at 109.54, down 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which indicates the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, remained depressed near 89.80 with, 0.19% loss on the day. The greenback followed the US 10-year benchmark yields, which remained below 1.60%.

Investors have been digesting the Fed’s outlook on inflation. Fed officials continued to downplay pricing pressure, calling it ‘transitory’. The upbeat economic data fueled the expectation of faster economic recovery. Traders reduced their positioning in the US dollar and jumped to riskier assets on the global growth optimism.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) remained upbeat about world economic growth in 2021 and revised the target higher by 5.8%, up from the previous 5.6. The recovery in the US and China is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels and is forecasted to have stronger economic growth from other economies including Japan.

On the other hand, the yen remained negatively affected by the extension of lockdown in Tokyo, and eight other provinces. In addition to that, the OECD lowered the Japanese economic outlook for 2021 echoed the concerns of the Japanese government and policymakers.



It is worth mentioning that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,204, up 0.08% for the day.

As for now, traders are gearing up for the release of US PMI data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY Additional Levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.53 Today Daily Change -0.31 Today Daily Change % -0.28 Today daily open 109.84 Trends Daily SMA20 109.13 Daily SMA50 109.15 Daily SMA100 107.48 Daily SMA200 106.11 Levels Previous Daily High 110.2 Previous Daily Low 109.74 Previous Weekly High 110.2 Previous Weekly Low 108.56 Previous Monthly High 110.85 Previous Monthly Low 107.48 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.02 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.92 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.65 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.11 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.38 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.56



