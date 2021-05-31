USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

- USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment.
The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair trades at 109.54, down 0.05% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which indicates the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, remained depressed near 89.80 with, 0.19% loss on the day. The greenback followed the US 10-year benchmark yields, which remained below 1.60%.
Investors have been digesting the Fed’s outlook on inflation. Fed officials continued to downplay pricing pressure, calling it ‘transitory’. The upbeat economic data fueled the expectation of faster economic recovery. Traders reduced their positioning in the US dollar and jumped to riskier assets on the global growth optimism.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) remained upbeat about world economic growth in 2021 and revised the target higher by 5.8%, up from the previous 5.6. The recovery in the US and China is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels and is forecasted to have stronger economic growth from other economies including Japan.
On the other hand, the yen remained negatively affected by the extension of lockdown in Tokyo, and eight other provinces. In addition to that, the OECD lowered the Japanese economic outlook for 2021 echoed the concerns of the Japanese government and policymakers.
It is worth mentioning that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,204, up 0.08% for the day.
As for now, traders are gearing up for the release of US PMI data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|109.15
|Daily SMA100
|107.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.2
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
