- USD/JPY edged lower on Thursday amid a modest USD pullback from a two-decade high.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the pair.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy stance supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some selling on Thursday and retreated nearly 70 pips from the daily high, around the 136.20 region. The pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above mid-135.00s.
Following the recent strong bullish run to a 20-year peak, modest US dollar profit-taking turned out to be a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Reports indicated that China is looking at a $220 billion fiscal stimulus program in the second half of 2022 to shake off the ongoing real estate crisis and revive consumer demand in the economy. This boosted investors' confidence, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
Apart from this, the divergent monetary policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the June FOMC meeting minutes indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting.
In contrast, the BoJ is expected to retain its ultra-low interest rate policy at the next meeting later this month. Meanwhile, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with reduced safe-haven demand, lifted the US Treasury bond yields, which further validates the positive outlook.
On the economic data front, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose to 235K during the week ended July 1 as against the 230K anticipated. The data failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair, though the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|135.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.21
|Daily SMA50
|131.76
|Daily SMA100
|126.33
|Daily SMA200
|120.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.01
|Previous Daily Low
|134.95
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
