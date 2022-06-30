USD/JPY inches towards 136.00 on higher-than-expected Unemployment data

- USD/JPY has moved marginally higher on downbeat Japan’s jobless data.
- The Unemployment data has landed at 2.6% while the Jobs/Applicants data has improved to 1.24.
- Investors’ focus will remain on US ISM Manufacturing PMI which is seen lower to 55.
The USD/JPY pair is aiming towards 136.00 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported higher-than-expected Unemployment data. The jobless rate has improved to 2.6%, higher than the estimates and the prior print of 2.5%. While, the Jobs/Applicants ratio has improved to 1.24, higher than the former print of 1.23 but remains in line with the consensus of 1.24.
The higher jobless rate has weakened the Japanese yen against the greenback. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy intact for a prolonged time to keep accelerating the aggregate demand. However, accelerating unemployment levels may force the BOJ to keep up with the prudent monetary policy as a tight labor market will always remain crucial for the Japanese economy.
Coming to the Tokyo inflation rate, the economic data has remained in a mid of estimates and the prior print of 2.2% and 2.4% respectively. A sustained inflation rate is lucrative for the yen bulls in the longer horizon.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying some signs of exhaustion in the downside move and the pullback move is on the cards. The DXY witnessed an intense sell-off after the US CORE Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index landed along with the expectations of 4.9% but lower than the prior release of 4.9%. Even a minor fall in the inflation indicator seems lucrative for the risk-perceived assets. In today’s session, the spotlight will remain on the US ISM PMI numbers. The economic data is seen lower at 55 vs. 56.1 recorded previously.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|136.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.01
|Daily SMA100
|125.32
|Daily SMA200
|119.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137
|Previous Daily Low
|135.77
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces on Double Bottom, bullish reversal needs more filters
The AUD/USD pair is going through a correction phase after facing barricades around 0.6920 in the New York session. The asset displayed some signs of reversal on Thursday after finding bids while testing two-week-old support at 0.6850.
USD/JPY inches towards 136.00 on higher-than-expected Unemployment data
The USD/JPY pair is aiming towards 136.00 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported higher-than-expected Unemployment data.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to defend $1,800 as DXY rebounds ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price (XAU/USD) holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias, despite taking rounds to the multi-day low surrounding $1,805 during Friday’s Asian session.
One of the most iconic American rappers is bullish on Ethereum despite recent price slump
Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!