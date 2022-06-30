USD/JPY inches towards 136.00 on higher-than-expected Unemployment data

USD/JPY inches towards 136.00 on higher-than-expected Japan unemployment data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/JPY has moved marginally higher on downbeat Japan’s jobless data. 
  • The Unemployment data has landed at 2.6% while the Jobs/Applicants data has improved to 1.24.
  • Investors’ focus will remain on US ISM Manufacturing PMI which is seen lower to 55.

The USD/JPY pair is aiming towards 136.00 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported higher-than-expected Unemployment data. The jobless rate has improved to 2.6%, higher than the estimates and the prior print of 2.5%. While, the Jobs/Applicants ratio has improved to 1.24, higher than the former print of 1.23 but remains in line with the consensus of 1.24.

The higher jobless rate has weakened the Japanese yen against the greenback. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy intact for a prolonged time to keep accelerating the aggregate demand. However, accelerating unemployment levels may force the BOJ to keep up with the prudent monetary policy as a tight labor market will always remain crucial for the Japanese economy.

Coming to the Tokyo inflation rate, the economic data has remained in a mid of estimates and the prior print of 2.2% and 2.4% respectively. A sustained inflation rate is lucrative for the yen bulls in the longer horizon.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying some signs of exhaustion in the downside move and the pullback move is on the cards. The DXY witnessed an intense sell-off after the US CORE Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index landed along with the expectations of 4.9% but lower than the prior release of 4.9%. Even a minor fall in the inflation indicator seems lucrative for the risk-perceived assets. In today’s session, the spotlight will remain on the US ISM PMI numbers. The economic data is seen lower at 55 vs. 56.1 recorded previously.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.81
Today Daily Change -0.78
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 136.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 134.28
Daily SMA50 131.01
Daily SMA100 125.32
Daily SMA200 119.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137
Previous Daily Low 135.77
Previous Weekly High 136.72
Previous Weekly Low 134.26
Previous Monthly High 131.35
Previous Monthly Low 126.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 135.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 134.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 137.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.37

 

 

