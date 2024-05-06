USD/JPY inches higher to 153.70 amid a firmer US Dollar

USD/JPY could receive pressure due to revived expectations for the Fed’s interest rate cuts in 2024.

US Nonfarm Payrolls reported fresh 175K jobs were added in April, lower than the estimated 243K.

Japanese markets are closed on Monday due to a national holiday, with the possibility of intervention by authorities still present.

USD/JPY snaps its three-day losing streak on Monday, trading around 153.70 during the early European hours. This decline in the USD/JPY pair could be attributed to the rebound in the US Dollar (USD).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, hovers around 105.10, by the press time. The lower US Treasury yields could limit the advance of the Greenback.

However, the US Dollar struggled due to softer-than-expected US jobs data released on Friday. This development revived expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) later this year. The prevalent risk appetite may continue this week following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's relatively dovish stance on the monetary policy outlook during Wednesday's session.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, speaking to Bloomberg TV on Friday, characterized the April labor market data as robust. Goolsbee stressed the importance of the Fed to evaluate its commitment to reducing inflation. He highlighted that if the Fed persists with a restrictive stance for an extended period, it will have to consider the employment aspect of its mandate.

In Japan, markets are closed on Monday due to a national holiday, with intervention risks lingering. Last week, the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated amidst potential government intervention by Japanese authorities. Reuters reported that data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) indicated that Japanese authorities may have allocated approximately ¥6.0 trillion on April 29 and ¥3.66 trillion on May 1 to reinforce the JPY.