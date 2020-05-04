- USD/JPY was confined in a narrow trading band below the 108.00 mark on Monday.
- Deteriorating risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside.
- Resurgent USD demand helped offset the negative factor and limit any weakness.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a narrow trading band, below the 107.00 mark through the Asian session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action on the first day of a new trading week.
Fresh US-China tensions over the origin of the coronavirus overshadowed the optimism about the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world and weighed on investors' sentiment.
Adding to this, the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on China in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage.
A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which eventually underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.
On the other hand, the US dollar was back in demand and benefitted from its status as the global reserve currency amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the pandemic.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain any meaningful traction or remains confined in a range amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Monday.
Moving ahead, this week's important US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the closely watched monthly jobs report (NFP), will be looked upon for a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|106.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.74
|Daily SMA50
|107.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.74
|Daily SMA200
|108.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.41
|Previous Daily Low
|106.61
|Previous Weekly High
|107.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.0950 amid global tensions, weak data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.25 amid global tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Forex Today: Pompeo pumps up the dollar, Trump's trade threats boost the yen, EZ data eyed
Sino-American tensions are weighing on sentiment and boosting the dollar and the yen against the rest, with gold prices also declining. Second-tier US and European figures coronavirus developments and relations between the world's largest economies are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal charts pennant pattern
Gold has carved out a narrowing price range or a pennant pattern on the daily chart, which comprises of trendlines connecting lower highs and higher lows. A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from April lows.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.