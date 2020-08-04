USD/JPY ignores upbeat Tokyo CPI to print three-day winning streak past-106.00

- USD/JPY reverses decline from 106.47 while bouncing off 105.90.
- Tokyo Consumer Price Index grew past-0.4% forecast, 0.3% prior to 0.6% YoY in July.
- Market sentiment stays positive despite policy deadlock in the US, virus woes.
- BOJ Governor Kuroda stays ready to extend the bank’s support further.
USD/JPY remains on the front-foot around 106.15 as markets in Tokyo open for Tuesday’s trading. The yen pair recently shrugged off the July month Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data while rising for the third consecutive day. In doing so, the quote pays a little heed to the risks emanating from the delay in the US stimulus and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.
Tokyo CPI ex-Fresh Food crossed 0.2% expected and previous with 0.4% whereas CPI ex-Food, Energy beat 0.5% market consensus and 0.4% last readings to flash 0.6% in July. Even if the data flashed upbeat signals for the Japanese currency, the USD/JPY prices failed to step back. The reason could be traced from US President Donald Trump’s optimism and broad US dollar strength backed recently by welcome data.
US President Trump defies WHO’s grim words…
In his latest White House press conference, the Republican leader cited hopes of a vaccine before the year ends while turning down the odds of permanent lockdowns. This contradicts warnings from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that there may never be a "silver bullet" to beat COVID-19.
Not only this US President Trump also challenges the opposition Democratic Party’s push for a $3.5 trillion stimulus plan, not to forget the proposal of unemployment claim benefits of $600. The same generates a policy deadlock in the world’s largest economy amid the pandemic’s surge.
Other than the delay in the much-awaited US stimulus, worsening virus conditions in Australia, Japan and some of the notable Asian nations like India also challenge the latest risk-on sentiment.
As a result, S&P 500 Futures refrains from following Wall Street’s gains but Japan’s Nikkei 225 takes the bids near 22,450, up 1.18% on a day, by the press time.
Nikkei’s gains could be traced from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s readiness to pump the economy further. In the latest appearance, BOJ’s Kuroda said, if needed, may mull extending march 2021 deadline of steps to support corporate funding.
Looking forward, traders may have to dig deeper for the catalysts. In doing so, virus updates and US fiscal news can entertain market players amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
In addition to 21-day SMA near 106.55, a downward sloping trend line from June 05, around 106.75 also restricts the pair’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|105.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.54
|Daily SMA50
|107.18
|Daily SMA100
|107.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.47
|Previous Daily Low
|105.58
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.