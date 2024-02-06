- USD/JPY slightly down close to week's high, following Powell's hawkish comments.
- Powell's caution on early rate cuts contrasts with strong US job growth in January.
- Rising US Treasury yields and solid ISM PMIs highlight a robust US economic outlook, supporting the Dollar.
- Despite BoJ's negative rate policy hints, Japan's data suggests ongoing loose monetary stance.
Though virtually unchanged, the USD/JPY trades near the week's highs early during the North American session. The major exchanges hands at 148.55, down 0.08% after hitting a daily high of 148.79.
US Dollar remains solid as Powell pushes against aggressive rate cut bets
Traders are still digesting the subtle hawkish tilt of the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Although it has opened the door to begin easing policy, he said that most officials project three interest rate cuts through 2024. He backpedaled, saying the “danger of moving too soon is that the job’s not quite done.”
Powell’s interview was done on Thursday, ahead of the robust US Nonfarm Payrolls report for January, which witnessed an addition of more than 350K Americans to the workforce. Hence, US Treasury bond yields skyrocketed, pulling the USD/JPY pair from around daily lows of 146.25 toward 148.50s, gaining more than 1.30% or 190 pips.
That, along with robust ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, paints an upbeat economic outlook for the US, augmenting demand for the Greenback.
On the Japanese front, even though the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has signaled that it would end its negative interest rate cycle, data supports the current ultra-loose monetary policy stance. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions and sudden shifts in market mood could spark demand for the JPY.
Ahead in the day, the US economic docket will feature Fed speakers led by Loretta Mester, Neil Kashkari, and Susan Collins.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased, though buyers must reclaim 149.00 if they would like to remain hopeful of challenging 150.00. Conversely, if sellers drag the exchange rate towards the Tenkan-Sen at 147.39, that could open the door to challenge the Senkou Span A at 146.12. Once cleared, the next stop would be the February 1 low of 145.89.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|148.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.18
|Daily SMA50
|145.34
|Daily SMA100
|147.49
|Daily SMA200
|144.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.89
|Previous Daily Low
|148.27
|Previous Weekly High
|148.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500
AUD/USD could not sustain the earlier advance to the 0.6540 zone on Wednesday despite the poor session of the greenback, as the bearish performance of the commodity complex kept the Aussie dollar on the back foot.
EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800
EUR/USD managed to keep the bullish price action and navigated the upper 1.0700s in response to the soft tone in the US Dollar and the prevailing appetite for the risk-associated universe.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to mark time along the shorter-term moving average, unmoved by waves in the crypto market. It comes amid elevated levels of risk in the market, with traders carefully looking for entry points.
Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?
The gap. The test. The pattern. What does this combination say about the behavior of market participants? Over the last few weeks, I have been sharing with you my point of view on the current technical situation in the XOI, natural gas, copper, and individual companies every trading day.