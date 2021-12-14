USD/JPY holds steady above mid-113.00s, lacks bullish conviction amid Omicron fears

- USD/JPY struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and extended some support.
- COVID-19 jitters underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped gains amid declining US bond yields.
The USD/JPY pair oscillated in a narrow trading band through the Asian session and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, just above mid-113.00s.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and led to a subdued/range-bound price move on Tuesday. The US dollar stood tall near a one-week high and remained well supported by the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. That said, a generally softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on any further gains for the major.
The US CPI report for November released on Friday reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the money markets indicate the possibility of liftoff by June 2022 and another hike as early as November. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, renewed concerns about the economic risks emerging from the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which drove some haven flows towards the JPY. The flight to safety was evident from a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which further capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment.
The key focus, however, will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga would determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|113.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.88
|Daily SMA50
|113.67
|Daily SMA100
|111.84
|Daily SMA200
|110.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.72
|Previous Daily Low
|113.28
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
