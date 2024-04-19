USD/JPY holds ground as Iran plans no immediate retaliation against the Israeli airstrikes

USD/JPY maintains its position around 154.50 after partially recovering its daily losses on Friday.

Reuters reported that an Iranian official stated there is currently no immediate plan for retaliation against the Israeli airstrikes.

The Greenback gained traction after Fed officials conveyed hawkish messages on Thursday.

USD/JPY reverses its losses as a senior Iranian official reportedly stated that there is no immediate plan for retaliation against the Israeli missiles strike on Iran on Friday, as per a Reuters report. This has reduced the likelihood of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The pair holds steady around 154.50 during the early European session on Friday.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthened as risk aversion sentiment spread across financial markets following ABC News' report of Israeli missiles striking a site in Iran. Additionally, the JPY received marginal support from the release of Japan's inflation data on Friday. Overall, the Yen's strength exerted pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March increased by 2.7% year-over-year, compared to a 2.8% rise in February, according to the latest data from the Japan Statistics Bureau. This index measures the price fluctuations of goods and services purchased by households.

On Thursday, hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda supported the JPY. According to a Reuters report, Ueda mentioned in a press conference that the central bank might consider raising interest rates again if significant declines in the Yen substantially boost inflation.

Meanwhile, on the US side, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials conveyed hawkish messages on Thursday, resulting in a surge in US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (USD), which consequently limited the losses of the USD/JPY pair.

Traders are anticipated to closely monitor upcoming speeches from Federal Reserve officials. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will discuss the US economic outlook at the University of Miami, Florida. Additionally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Association for Business Journalists 2024 SABEW Annual Conference in Chicago.