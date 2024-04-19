USD/JPY holds ground as Iran plans no immediate retaliation against the Israeli airstrikes

- USD/JPY maintains its position around 154.50 after partially recovering its daily losses on Friday.
- Reuters reported that an Iranian official stated there is currently no immediate plan for retaliation against the Israeli airstrikes.
- The Greenback gained traction after Fed officials conveyed hawkish messages on Thursday.
USD/JPY reverses its losses as a senior Iranian official reportedly stated that there is no immediate plan for retaliation against the Israeli missiles strike on Iran on Friday, as per a Reuters report. This has reduced the likelihood of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The pair holds steady around 154.50 during the early European session on Friday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthened as risk aversion sentiment spread across financial markets following ABC News' report of Israeli missiles striking a site in Iran. Additionally, the JPY received marginal support from the release of Japan's inflation data on Friday. Overall, the Yen's strength exerted pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March increased by 2.7% year-over-year, compared to a 2.8% rise in February, according to the latest data from the Japan Statistics Bureau. This index measures the price fluctuations of goods and services purchased by households.
On Thursday, hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda supported the JPY. According to a Reuters report, Ueda mentioned in a press conference that the central bank might consider raising interest rates again if significant declines in the Yen substantially boost inflation.
Meanwhile, on the US side, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials conveyed hawkish messages on Thursday, resulting in a surge in US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (USD), which consequently limited the losses of the USD/JPY pair.
Traders are anticipated to closely monitor upcoming speeches from Federal Reserve officials. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will discuss the US economic outlook at the University of Miami, Florida. Additionally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Association for Business Journalists 2024 SABEW Annual Conference in Chicago.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|154.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.39
|Daily SMA50
|150.77
|Daily SMA100
|148.08
|Daily SMA200
|147.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.68
|Previous Daily Low
|153.95
|Previous Weekly High
|153.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.57
|Previous Monthly High
|151.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0650 amid risk reset
EUR/USD is holding onto its recovery mode near 1.0650 in European trading on Friday. A recovery in risk sentiment is helping the pair, as the safe-haven US Dollar pares gains. Earlier today, reports of an Israeli strike inside Iran spooked markets.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2450 in early Europe on Friday, having tested 1.2400 after the UK Retail Sales volumes stagnated again in March, The pair recovers in tandem with risk sentiment, as traders take account of the likely Israel's missile strikes on Iran.
Gold price defends gains below $2,400 as geopolitical risks linger
Gold price is trading below $2,400 in European trading on Friday, holding its retreat from a fresh five-day high of $2,418. Despite the pullback, Gold price remains on track to book the fifth weekly gain in a row, supported by lingering Middle East geopolitical risks.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: All eyes on BTC as CNN calls halving the ‘World Cup for Bitcoin’
Bitcoin price remains the focus of traders and investors ahead of the halving, which is an important event expected to kick off the next bull market. Amid conflicting forecasts from analysts, an international media site has lauded the halving and what it means for the industry.
Geopolitics once again take centre stage, as UK Retail Sales wither
Nearly a week to the day when Iran sent drones and missiles into Israel, Israel has retaliated and sent a missile into Iran. The initial reports caused a large uptick in the oil price.