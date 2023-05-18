USD/JPY hits fresh YTD peak, climbs further beyond 138.00 on broad-based USD strength

- USD/JPY turns positive for the sixth straight day and refreshes the YTD top on Thursday.
- The prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the USD remains supportive of the move.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence and a breakout through 138.00 favour bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh buying following an intraday dip to the 137.30-137.25 region on Thursday and turns positive for the sixth successive day. Spot prices build on the previous day's breakout momentum beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and climb to a fresh YTD peak, around the 138.25 region during the early North American session.
The US Dollar (USD) buying remains unabated amid the latest optimism over the potential lifting of the potential lifting of the US debt ceiling, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, US President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy underscored their determination to reach an agreement soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.
This helps calm fears of an unprecedented American debt default, which boosts investors' confidence and dents demand for safe-haven assets, including the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. The aforementioned fundamental factors continue to underpin the buck and push the USD/JPY pair higher.
The USD sticks to its intraday gains following the release of better-than-expected US macro data, showing that the Initial Jobless Claims fell to 242K last week and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -10.4 in May from -31.3 previous. The JPY, on the other hand, is further weighed down by a dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and a deceleration in Japan's export growth to its weakest pace in more than two years in April.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Even from a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 138.00 round-figure mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the next relevant hurdle, near the 138.70-138.75 region, looks like a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|137.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.16
|Daily SMA50
|133.75
|Daily SMA100
|133.01
|Daily SMA200
|137.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.71
|Previous Daily Low
|136.31
|Previous Weekly High
|135.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.74
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.