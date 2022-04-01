- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Friday and snapped three successive days of the losing streak.
- The risk-on mood, Fed-BoJ policy divergence weighed on the JPY and continued lending support.
- Elevated US bond yields, mostly upbeat US NFP data underpinned the USD and favours bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its intraday gains, above the mid-122.00s through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 431K jobs in March as against 490K expected, though the disappointment was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to 750K. Additional details revealed that the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% from 3.8% in February and Average Hourly Earnings grew 0.4% from the 0.1% previous.
The data reaffirmed market bets that the Fed would hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the US dollar. On the other hand, the Japanese yen was weighed down by the Bank of Japan's commitment to aggressively defend its 0.25% yield cap.
This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, dented demand for safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Therefore, the USD/JPY posted the first daily gain in the previous four and assisted the pair to stall its pullback from levels above the 125.00 psychological mark, or the highest since August 2015 touched earlier this week.
With Friday's key data out of the way, the market focus shifts back to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. The incoming headlines will influence the broader market risk sentiment, which along with the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|121.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.2
|Daily SMA50
|116.72
|Daily SMA100
|115.52
|Daily SMA200
|113.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.46
|Previous Daily Low
|121.28
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red near 1.1050 after US jobs report
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and continues to trade near the mid-1.1000s on Friday. The data from the US showed the increase in Nonfarm Payrolls was less than expected in March but wage inflation continued to rise. The US Dollar Index holds in positive territory ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3100, dollar stays strong after NFP
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and edged lower toward 1.3100 in the early American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory after the data showed a stronger-expected increase in wage inflation in March.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold continues to fluctuate in negative territory near $1,930 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day after the Nonfarm Payrolls data confirmed tight labor market conditions.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.