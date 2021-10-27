USD/JPY finds support ahead of mid-113.00s, awaits US data

- USD/JPY witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday and snapped two days of the winning streak.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields.
- A modest USD strength helped limit any deeper losses ahead of the US Durable Goods Ordes.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to the 113.55-50 area, back closer to weekly lows during the mid-European session, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 113.75 region, still down nearly 0.35% for the day.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a major part of its weekly gains recorded over the past two trading sessions. The intraday downfall picked up pace amid a modest intraday decline in the equity markets, which drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen.
Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse led to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as another factor that added to the selling bias surrounding the USD/JPY pair. That said, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand held limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
The greenback drew some support from growing market acceptance that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. Apart from this, Tuesday's upbeat US macro data further extended support to the buck, though bulls lacked conviction.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Beyond this, traders will focus on the Bank of Japan policy meeting and the Advance US Q3 GDP report on Thursday. This, along with the release of the US Core PCE Price Index on Friday would drive the USD/JPY pair heading into next week's FOMC meeting. The latter could act as a key trigger and help determine the near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|114.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.92
|Daily SMA50
|111.14
|Daily SMA100
|110.66
|Daily SMA200
|109.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.31
|Previous Daily Low
|113.68
|Previous Weekly High
|114.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.41
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.