The USD/JPY pair trades around 103.05, down for the day as pressure on the greenback continues. The December low of 102.86 is in its sights, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The focus remains on coronavirus, amid news indicating resurgent contagions and deaths, but also the beginning of immunization. Japan reported 3,476 new cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, whit over 1,000 reported in Tokyo. The numbers are records for the country, and the government is studying restrictive measures.”
“Trading will likely come to a halt after the release of US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 25, foreseen at 833K.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains well below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently around 103.50. Technical indicators remain near daily lows, with limited directional strength.”
“It seems unlikely, but the USD/JPY pair could extend its slump once below December’s low at 102.86.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level
Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1890 level.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.