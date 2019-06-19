USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements

- Wall Street stays flat in the first half of the session on Wednesday.
- FOMC is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged.
- 10-year US T-bond yield gains 2%, DXY drops below 97.50.
For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.37, losing 0.06% on a daily basis.
The subdued trading action in stock markets confirms that investors are unwilling to make any bets amid the uncertainty regarding the Fed's policy outlook. Although many experts see the FOMC opening the door for rate cuts later this year, last week's upbeat retail sales and industrial production data from the U.S. reminded markets that hard economic data don't yet show any signs of a notable economic slowdown.
Previewing today's critical FOMC event, "The big question is whether Fed officials consider its time to do it, or if they can wait to gather more data before dropping the rate-cut bomb. By the end of last week, odds for a rate cut next July were of about 80%, and a clear sign toward such a move will be Fed officials dropping 'patient' from the statement," said FXStreet Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
"If that's not the case, the greenback could get a nice boost, although Wall Street will probably suffer. Market's eyes will also be on the dot-plot and any change there."
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rebounded today and was last seen adding 2% on the day. However, this move could be a product of short-covering ahead of the Fed rather than market pricing of a hawkish statement. Nevertheless, the 0.25% drop seen in the US Dollar Index shows that the broad USD weakness makes it difficult for the pair to capitalize on the T-bond yield rally.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|110.14
|Daily SMA100
|110.48
|Daily SMA200
|111.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.