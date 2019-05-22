USD/JPY edges lower toward 110 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases this week's gains

- 10-year US T-bond yield drops more than 1.5% on Wednesday.
- Wall Street posts moderate losses ahead of FOMC minutes.
- US Dollar Index floats above the 98 handle.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to extend yesterday's rally and came under a modest pressure on Wednesday as the market sentiment, once again, turned sour. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 110.28.
Earlier today, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told reporters that he didn't have any plans to travel to China for a fresh round of trade negotiations. Moreover, President Trump said that he wouldn't work with Democrats on the infrastructure bill because of their "phoney investigations," to disappoint the markets. Reflecting the risk-off atmosphere, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day in the negative territory and the 10-year Treasury bond yield erased all of its gains it recorded this week by losing more than 1.5% today.
On the other hand, with investors opting out to stay on the sidelines before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its May meeting, the US Dollar Index remains in the positive territory above the 98 handle, allowing the pair to limit its losses for the time being.
Previewing the event, "The edited minutes of the FOMC meeting permit a wider view into the deliberations of the FOMC governors. If they are growing wary about inflation this is where it will show. Any speculation or evident concern about low inflation will further boost market conviction that the next Fed move will be a rate cut," argued FXStreet Senior Analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Technical levels to watch for
The pair could face the initial support at 110 (psychological level) ahead of 109.80 (May 20 low) and 109.50 (May 17 low). On the upside, resistances are located at 110.60 (daily high), 110.85 (100-DMA) and 111.30 (200-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.