USD/JPY eases from daily highs, trades around mid-106s ahead of FOMC

- Risk-on atmosphere allows USD/JPY to erase yesterday's losses.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1.5%.
- US Dollar Index stays in consolidation channel as attention turns to FOMC minutes.
The USD/JPY pair snapped its three-day winning streak on Tuesday pressured by the falling US Treasury bond yields and the dismal performance of Wall Street's main indexes but was able to gain traction and erase its losses today. After touching a session high of 106.60, the subdued trading action in the FX market allowed the pair to go into a consolidation phase near 106.50, where it was still up 0.25% on the day.
Risk sentiment recovers on Tuesday
In a constructive tone today, China's Foreign Ministry said that it was natural for the US and China to have differences on trade but said it was key to resolve those issue through dialogue. After losing more than 2% yesterday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction on these remarks and helped the positively-correlated USD/JPY pair push higher. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is sitting slightly below the daily high that it set at 1.601% and is still adding 1.62% on the day at 1.584%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures is now up 0.7% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open the day sharply higher boosted by the upbeat market sentiment.
Later in the day, markets will be paying close attention to the FOMC's August meeting minutes. Although the statement is unlikely to provide any fresh insights into the possibility of a rate cut in September, investors will be scrutinising any changes in the language. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains at 98.18, suggesting that investors are likely to refrain from making large bets ahead of the FOMC statement.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|106.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.97
|Daily SMA50
|107.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.03
|Daily SMA200
|110.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.16
|Previous Weekly High
|106.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.05
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold rebounds above $1,500, remains stuck in tight range
After closing the previous day at $1,506, the XAU/USD pair edged lower on Wednesday as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Critical technical levels cryptos need to overcome after the summer slide
Late August is vacation time in the northern hemisphere – and cryptocurrency bulls may be at the beach as well. Tuesday's slide in prices lacks clear triggers and perhaps shows some fatigue or profit-taking.