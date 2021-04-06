USD/JPY drops to one-week lows, below 110.00 mark amid sliding US bond yields

- USD/JPY retreated over 50 pips from daily tops amid some renewed USD selling bias.
- Retreating US bond yields seemed to be the only factor weighing on the greenback.
- The upbeat US economic outlook should help limit any further downside for the major.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 110.55 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second straight session. This also marked the third day of a downtick in the previous four and was sponsored by a combination of factor.
The ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields dragged the US dollar back closer to over one-week lows touched earlier this Tuesday. Apart from this, a generally softer tone around the US equity markets underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's slide of over 50 pips.
With the latest leg down, the USD/JPY pair has now broken below the 200-hour SMA and seems vulnerable to slide further. That said, the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic should continue to underpin the greenback and help limit the downside for the major, at least for the time being.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term. Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 109.40-35 resistance breakpoint.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|110.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.32
|Daily SMA50
|107.12
|Daily SMA100
|105.46
|Daily SMA200
|105.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.75
|Previous Daily Low
|109.96
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
GameStop: Technical levels to watch after share sale announcement
GME shares holding up well after share sale news. GME announces plans for a maximum 3.5 million share offering, to raise $1 billion. Are the shorts waiting for more details or just scared off?