USD/JPY drops to 2-month lows on US-Iran tensions

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Anti-risk yen (JPY) is drawing haven bids on US-Iran tensions. 
  • USD/JPY is trading at levels last seen on Nov.1.
  • US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say. 

USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading at 108.20, the lowest level since Nov. 1.

The pair is fast closing on the 100-day moving average, currently located at 108.14. The anti-risk Yen is drawing haven bids, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. 

A US missile strike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday.

The news has been confirmed by the US officials and experts are calling it a major escalation. "There's no turning – the US is committing itself to a full-fledged conflict with Iran, one that won't be confined to Iraq," Ranj Alalddin, Fellow, Brookings Institution Doha, and Director, Carnegie Corporation tweeted a few minutes before press time. 

Therefore, the anti-risk could continue to gain ground – more so, as the futures on the S&P 500 are now reporting a 0.15% drop. The index futures were up more than 0.20% in early Asia. 

Further, oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have picked up a strong bid on heightened geopolitical tensions and could weigh over the emerging market risk assets, adding to the bullish pressures around JPY. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.2
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 108.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.13
Daily SMA50 108.96
Daily SMA100 108.19
Daily SMA200 108.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.87
Previous Daily Low 108.21
Previous Weekly High 109.8
Previous Weekly Low 109.28
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.53

 

 

