USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar retreats across the board as crude oil drops sharply. 
  • USD/JPY off highs but still on top of 108.00, losing momentum. 

The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area. Since the Asian session price has been hovering around the mentioned level. 

It remains practically flat for the day and still near monthly highs despite the retreat of the US Dollar across the board. Over the last hour, the greenback hit fresh lows against the Euro, the Pound and some emerging market currencies. The DXY stands at the daily low at 98.33, down 0.30%. 

The USD/JPY held in the recent range unaffected by better-than-expected US data and not even by lower US yields. Industrial production rose 0.6% in August above the 0.2% of market consensus. The 10-year yield dropped to 1.81%. 

Price action remains limited despite the volatility in crude oil and ahead of the FOMC decision. Tomorrow at 18:00 the Federal Reserve will announce probably another rate cut. If the central bank moves as expected, analysts will look for clues about the next moves. 

Technical outlook 

The pair still holds a bullish tone as it remains above 108.00 (also the 20-SMA in four hours chart) but the momentum eased significantly. The greenback needs to break cleary on top of 108.30 to resume the upside while below 108.00, more losses should be expected. 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.2
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 108.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.74
Daily SMA50 107.14
Daily SMA100 108.08
Daily SMA200 109.4
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.17
Previous Daily Low 107.48
Previous Weekly High 108.26
Previous Weekly Low 106.76
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 107
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 on improved market mood

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 on improved market mood

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the upper end of its weekly range, getting a boost but decreased demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs

USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs

The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle

Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle

The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.

Gold News

Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks

Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks

Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures