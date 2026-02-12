EUR/USD snaps two-day slide as the Greenback struggles for traction

The Euro (EUR) regains some lost ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with EUR/USD snapping a two-day losing streak as the Greenback struggles to attract a meaningful recovery. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1883, up about 0.10%.

Recent US labour data point to some stabilisation in labour-market conditions, dampening hopes for near-term Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts.

However, the USD has struggled to draw support, as structural headwinds linked to Donald Trump’s aggressive trade agenda, repeated calls for lower interest rates and interference with the Fed’s independence continue to weigh on investor sentiment, keeping the Euro well supported.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.80, hovering close to two-week lows.

US economic data released earlier in the day showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 227K from 232K, although the print still came in above market expectations of 222K. At the same time, Continuing Jobless Claims edged up to 1.862 million from 1.841 million.

The figures follow Wednesday’s stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which showed the US economy added 130K jobs in January, well above the 70K forecast, while the Unemployment Rate eased to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Traders now turn their attention to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Friday to reassess the timing of Fed rate cuts, with markets still pricing in around 50 basis points of easing in the second half of the year.

While a cooler inflation print could revive expectations for an earlier policy pivot, sticky price pressure remains a key concern for policymakers.

On Wednesday, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said that further rate cuts could allow inflation to remain elevated for longer, adding that it is still appropriate to keep monetary policy restrictive, with inflation running close to 3%.

In the Eurozone, attention turns to the preliminary Employment Change (QoQ) for Q4 and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data due on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to keep policy on hold for an extended period.

A Reuters poll conducted between February 9-12 showed that 66 out of 74 economists expect the central bank to hold its deposit rate at 2.00% through 2026, and no change is expected before 2027.