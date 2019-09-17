Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US Fed to cut rates by 25bps and leave the door open to further easing in its September meeting.
Key Quotes
“The dot plot should reflect a number of FOMC voters projecting 75bp of total cuts this year, but not enough to move the median lower to that level. Presidents George and Rosengren should dissent again at the meeting.”
“Rates: The market is fully priced for the 25bp cut. Given that the market is pricing in additional 60bp of cuts by end-2020, forward guidance will be key. Our base case is one of disappointment, resulting in a bear flattener.”
“FX: Focus on dot plot. But, unless the Fed provides a firm dovish surprise, the USD should trade with a firm bid tone. EURUSD likely re-challenges 1.0925 key support. USDJPY to remain in broad 107/109 range but upside risk.”
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.