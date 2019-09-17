US: Industrial production rose 0.6% in August vs. 0.2% expected

Industrial production in the US rose more than expected in August.

Capacity utilization in the same period improved to 77.9%.

US Dollar Index stays in daily range after upbeat data.

In its monthly report, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday said that industrial production in August rose 0.6% following July's 0.2% contraction compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.2%.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, paid little to no mind to the data and was last down 0.04% on the day at 98.60.

"Manufacturing production increased 0.5%, more than reversing its decrease in July," the Fed noted in its publication. "Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.4% in August to 77.9%, a rate that is 1.9% points below its long-run (1972–2018) average."