TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Data support but structural risks linger – OCBC

USD: Data support but structural risks linger – OCBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

OCBC’s FX strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong say stronger US non-farm payrolls reinforce a stabilising US labour market, allowing the FOMC to stay patient on rate cuts and limiting near-term Dollar downside. However, they stress that Fed succession uncertainty and broader US policy risks mean further Dollar gains will need additional positive data surprises.

Stronger NFP offsets structural policy risks

"January NFP surprised to the upside with a 130k gain (consensus: 65k), supported by broader sectoral job growth."

"The unemployment rate edged down to 4.3% from 4.4%, alongside improvements in the underemployment rate — developments that should ease Fed concerns over labour-market softness."

"Stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls reinforce our view that a stabilising labour market, which gives the FOMC room to stay patient on rate cuts, should limit deeper USD losses."

"However, structural drags — Fed succession uncertainty and broader US policy risks — mean the USD will still need additional upside surprises in upcoming data to sustain any rebound."

"Improving global growth prospects and the continued outperformance of non-US equities keep the case for USD weakness alive, especially against commodity-linked currencies like AUD and NZD, as well as high-yielding EM FX."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD fades below 1.1900 amid sudden USD demand

EUR/USD fades below 1.1900 amid sudden USD demand

EUR/USD has quickly reversed modest intraday gains on Thursday, struggling to retain the 1.1850. The Greenback benefits from both, risk aversion, and market rumours suggesting Russia is analyising returning to the US Dollar system. 

GBP/USD sticks to the bid bias, still below 1.3700

GBP/USD sticks to the bid bias, still below 1.3700

GBP/USD is trading with decent gains around 1.3650 on Thursday. Indeed, Cable is attempting to shake off the weakness seen earlier in the week amid another choppy session for the Greenback, while a run of disappointing UK data has so far failed to derail the pair’s tentative recovery.

Gold plummets towards $4,900 as market players run into the USD

Gold plummets towards $4,900 as market players run into the USD

Gold plunges in the American session on Thursday, down over $150 a troy ounce in little less than an hour. Wall Street's collapse seems to be behind the ongoing US Dollar renewed strength, with the tech and the housing sectors leading the slump.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers