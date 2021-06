USD/JPY: Domestic outlook deteriorates, putting pressure on yen – CIBC

“The weak growth environment has encouraged LDP lawmakers to begin to discuss the option of yet another fiscal package, although the lower house election in the autumn may get in the way. Discussion of the potential purchasing of foreign bonds underlines moves to cheapen the JPY. But private capital flows will work in the same direction in any event. With nominal yields set to be compromised by ultra-easy policy, we can expect domestic investors to continue to search for higher-yielding foreign assets. The combination of ultra-easy policy and net JPY outflows foretells JPY weakness ahead.”

“Amidst ongoing threats to the staging of the Olympics, domestic surveys reveal overwhelming support for postponement or cancellation. The weakening growth trajectory has forced the BoJ to acknowledge that they will miss their CPI target by the end of fiscal year 2023. If so, Governor Kuroda will have presided over a decade of missed inflation targets.”

“While global activity assumptions have generally moved higher lately, Japan faces continued domestic headwinds. A fourth wave of Covid has been met with a third state of emergency. The latest measures, broadened from an original four prefectures, will compromise high-frequency data and underline that by Q2, the economy will be back in a technical recession.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.